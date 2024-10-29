Vinicius Junior camp convinced conspiracy is behind Ballon d’Or snub

VIGO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Balaidos on October 19, 2024 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid did not travel to Paris to attend the Ballon d’Or gala, despite having five players in the top 10, being named the best club of the last year, and Carlo Ancelotti being named manager of the year. That is because they feel Vinicius Junior should have won the award.

The Brazilian was the hot favourite for the award right until the last 24 hours, when Rodri Hermandez of Manchester City emerged as the victor, with Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham completing the top four. They have their own conspiracy theory on why exactly the award did not go to Vinicius.

As do his entourage. According to Relevo, his camp have commented to Reuters that they believe that the fact Vinicius is the face of the fight against racism in Spanish football is the reason that he did not win the award. They say that the ‘world of football is not ready to accept a player that fights against the system.’

This would certainly be a twist. While it is the first year that UEFA are involved in the organisation of the award, the voting system remains based on journalists from around the world, and last year UEFA gave Vinicius the Socrates award for precisely that: his leading role in the fight againt racism. France Football Director Vincent Garcia has explained that it came down to the voting tendencies.