Vinicius Junior ‘at the limit’ at Real Madrid – camp investigating causes with potential exit on horizon

VIGO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Balaidos on October 19, 2024 in Vigo, Spain.

Vinicius Junior was undoubtedly the hot favourite for the Ballon d’Or before Monday, and when it became clear he was not going to win the award, the Brazilian decided with Real Madrid that he would not be attending. The latest is that Vinicius has been sunk mentally by finishing second to Rodri Hernandez.

Putting out a motivational message on social media after the event, Vinicius is reportedly ‘at the limit’ at Real Madrid. His camp are trying to analyse the causes of both this, but also that he missed out on the Ballon d’Or. They accept that the performances of Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal may have taken votes from him, and that his image might have had an impact, given the criteria changed to include class and fair play this year. They feel the constant insults and the mentality of opposition in Spain against him, are part of what winds him up.

"Everyone makes the decisions they have to make and they are all respectable, but I would have liked all of world football and all of Spanish football to be represented. We are responsible for leaving it in the best possible place." De la Fuente on #RealMadrid's absence. pic.twitter.com/rSnmn0mRB0 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 29, 2024

Thy believe that the racism that he has suffered is one of the key reasons that Vinicius is mentally exhausted. He feels completely unprotected while playing in Spain, and the referees are part of it. Often he believes he is admonished for simply pointing out fouls, when they should be protecting a footballer of his style and ability.

Another reason, in the words of Diario AS, that could condition his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu is the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. Jude Bellingham already stole some of the limelight last season, but now if Real Madrid do have a successful season, the presence of Mbappe and Bellingham would reduce his chances of the Ballon d’Or once again.

With contract talks on the horizon next year for Vinicius (his contract expires in 2027), all of this suppposedly forms a ‘very dangerous cocktail’ for the future of Vinicius and his relations with Rea Madrid and Spanish football. Another of those ingredients cited is the offer from Saudi Arabia this summer past, which Vinicius was keen to hear about, even if he was completely focused on Real Madrid this season. It is mentioned that he could end up leaving Los Blancos for the Middle East in a similar fashion to how Mbappe joined them this summer.

It is not the first time that the Madrid-based media have suggested that Vinicius might have a time-limit on his spell at Real Madrid. While publicly both sides have been keen to reiterate their love for each other, there was more attention paid than usual to Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of Vinicius, given sources outside of Spain only accredited an enquiry from the Middle East. Recent months have also seen Vinicius’ attitude criticised from the Spanish capital – not elsewhere – and the difficulties Carlo Ancelotti has had fitting him in with Mbappe will not be aiding matters either.