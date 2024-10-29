Valencia ask for Copa del Rey tie to be postponed amid concerning weather situation

On Wednesday, Valencia are due to begin their Copa del Rey exploits in the 2024-25 season. Ruben Baraja’s side, whose winless run extended to five matches last weekend, are taking on CP Parla Escuela, although as it turns out, the fixture may not be played this week.

Los Che have released a statement on X in which they have confirmed that a request has been launched to postpone the match against Parla Escuela.

“Valencia has requested to the Spanish Football Federation to postpone the match that the team had planned to play tomorrow in Madrid against Parla Escuela. The club considers that it is the most appropriate measure due to the serious consequences of Storm Dana that we are experiencing in the province of Valencia – the recommendation is to avoid travel.”

El @valenciacf ha solicitado a la @rfef el aplazamiento del encuentro que el equipo tenía previsto disputar mañana en Madrid ante el @ParlaEscuela. El Club considera que es la medida más conveniente debido a las graves consecuencias de la #DANA que estamos viviendo en la… pic.twitter.com/uPAqvkx6GK — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) October 29, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Valencia’s request is approved by the Federation. If so, the fixture will be played at a later date.