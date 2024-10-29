Son of Barcelona icon Samuel Eto’o scores on first team debut for La Liga side

Samuel Eto’o was one of the prolific strikers in world football during his time at Barcelona between 2004 and 2009. The Cameroonian icon also boasts Mallorca on his CV, as well as having short stints at Real Madrid and Leganes – and now his son has made an impact at another Madrid-based side.

22-year-old Etienne Eto’o Pineda joined Rayo Vallecano from Union Collado in the summer, and on Tuesday, he made his first team debut in the Copa del Rey fixture against CD Villamnuriel. It turned out to be a dream occasion, as he scored sooner after coming on for Inigo Perez’s side.

Eto’o Pineda is someone that could play himself into the thoughts of head coach Perez, given that Rayo have somewhat struggled to score his season – in 11 La Liga matches, they have only amassed 12 goals. However, he is still some way behind the likes of Sergio Camello and Raul de Tomas in the pecking order.