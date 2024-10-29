Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta makes request for January and opens up on Ansu Fati move

Sevilla manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has publicly stated the need for reinforcements in the January transfer window, explaining that Los Nervionenses do not have the resources they require out wide. He also addressed the rumours linking Ansu Fati with a return to his native Seville, after talk he could join on loan in the summer.

Fati, 21, has recovered from a foot injury in July that cut short his preseason, but has seen only 132 minutes of action under Hansi Flick.

“I told him the other day in person, he has to do everything possible to play many minutes at Barca and if not, somewhere else. It’s not that he doesn’t play, it’s that he comes from an injury, he is more than capable to play in the first team, although it is also true that there are many good players there and it will be more difficult,” he said on Canal Sur, as quoted by MD.

Barcelona will let Ansu Fati and his agent Jorge Mendes decide what to do in January. If they want a loan, Barça will facilitate things. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2024

While he noted that Ansu Fati had not been spoken about with Sporting Director Victor Orta, he did admit to personally trying to see whether a deal was possible. Sevilla have reportedly submitted another enquiry about the 21-year-old last week.

He would go on to say that “the winger position is poorly covered in terms of numbers,” and Relevo affirm that Orta will be on the hunt for a forward and an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window too. Kelechi Iheanacho has not hit expectations up front, while the exit of Lucas Ocampos after the transfer deadline, and the injury to Chidera Ejuke (sidelined for four months), have left them short of resources.

He would go on to say that he believes he is on the border of passing, if he were to give himself a grade for his work so far. Sevilla have 15 points from their opening 11 games so far, with 4 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats. They sit 10th, just three points shy of European competition, but have varied in terms of performances all season.