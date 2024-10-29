Serious concern within Real Madrid amplified after El Clasico thrashing

Real Madrid’s challenging start to the 2023-24 season reached new heights last weekend as they were thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in the first El Clasico fixture. The club has been dissecting the failing from their efforts at the Santiago Bernabeu, and one key aspect has been focused on: lack of physical levels.

As per Marca, the fitness of Real Madrid’s first team squad has been called into question after El Clasico. It was already a problem, with less kilometres covered than their opponents in the Champions League this season, but against Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti’s side covered 10km fewer.

Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus has come under serious pressure in the last few weeks, and it has only amplified with the physical showing against Barcelona. His training methods have also been somewhat blamed for the club’s wretched injury problems over the last 12-18 months, so it may not be long before a change is made in Ancelotti’s coaching staff.