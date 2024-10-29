Real Madrid transfer stance after El Clasico as Carlo Ancelotti’s demands crytalise

Beaten 4-0 by Barcelona, six points behind the league leaders, and after suffering a second loss of the season, Real Madrid were left reeling by El Clasico. The ease with which Barcelona dismantled their defence on Saturday night left a number of questions without answers.

One of the largest and most pertinent is the squad-building at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos decided against bringing in another central defender despite missing out on Leny Yoro, and losing Nacho Fernandez. Meanwhile so far Real Madrid have been reluctant to contemplate bringing in a right-back to replace Dani Carvajal despite his season-ending injury.

Diario AS led with the headline ‘obligated to sign’, but note that Real Madrid continue to brief that they will not be signing anyone in January. Despite publicly declaring that Real Madrid could rely on Eder Militao at right-back if Lucas Vazquez fell injured or needed to be rotated. The Madrid-based outlet explained that it is not feasible to bring in a Toni Kroos replacement in January, but they could find a defender if needed.

They note the possibility of potentially bringing forward Trent Alexander-Arnold’s signing from the summer to January, which they are trying to complete at the end of his contract. Previously linked central defenders Aymeric Laporte and Mario Gila of Lazio are also mentioned as potentially cost-effective answers.

Meanwhile Ancelotti, despite acknowledging that it is not easy to sign a player that can fit in at Real Madrid in the winter transfer window, is partisan to two signings. MD say he thinks both the right-back and centre-back area should be strengthened. Real Madrid are aware of his wishes.

Los Blancos have been burnt on several occasions previously by January transfers, but certainly it looks difficult to see Ancelotti turning things around this season without some form of reinforcements. Jesus Vallejo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fran Garcia are the only real alternatives at the back for Ancelotti, and with the exception of the Frenchman, none of them have been trusted much in big games.