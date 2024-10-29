Real Madrid keeping tabs on contract situation of 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez

Real Madrid have been left furious at not having the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. The club fully expected Vinicius Junior to claim the award, but once it became known that he would not be victorious, they decided to boycott the ceremony in Paris.

Real Madrid may not have the 2024 winner in their first team squad now, but they could do in the somewhat near future. Rodri Hernandez collected the award on Monday, and while he is happy at Manchester City, his contract situation is up in the air.

Rodri sees his current deal expire in 2027, but according to Diario AS, he is slightly hesitant to commit to a new contract because of Man City’s looming FFP case against the Premier League. Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on the situation, ahead of possibly making a move.

Toni Kroos’ absence has been felt by Real Madrid in the opening weeks of this season, and Rodri would be someone that is desperately needed in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. It remains to be seen whether the two come together in the next few years.