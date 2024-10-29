Real Madrid Chief could face up to two years in prison if found guilty of crimes against environment

Real Madrid General Director Jose Angel Sanchez is also the only administrator of another company called Real Madrid Estadio, owned by Los Blancos, and he is in court today as the company stand accused of crimes against the environment. Angel Sanchez could face a lengthy stint in jail if he is found guilty.

The Association of Neighbours Harmed by the Bernabeu have accused Real Madrid Estadio of breaking environment laws, having not carried out the relevant studies or implement the relevant measures in order to prevent the noise pollution during events, referencing the 18 concerts that occurred at the renovated Bernabeu over the course of the summer. The Madrid Council received numerous legal, complaints, and the concerts were halted by Real Madrid on the 13th of September – they had agreed to take measures to reduce the noise pollution.

If Angel Sanchez is found guilty as part of these crimes, Relevo explain that it could result in severe sanctions. The sentence could be between 6 months and 2 years in prison, a fine of 10-14 months of income, and a one to two-year suspension from work in that profession.

This would represent a major issue for Los Blancos were it to come to pass. Angel Sanchez is President Florentino Perez’s right-hand at Real Madrid, and oversees the day-to-day running of the club. However so far going any further down that road represents pure speculation, as Angel Sanchez is innocent at the time of writing.