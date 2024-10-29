Real Betis injury woes continue as hamstring problem confirmed for versatile attacker

Real Betis’ start to the 2024-25 season was not easy, but after back-to-back La Liga victories against tough opposition in Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, things are looking up for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. However, the weekend win against Atleti did not come without sacrifice, as Aitor Ruibal has now joined the growing injury list at the Benito Villamarin.

On Tuesday, Betis confirmed that Ruibal suffered a low-grade injury to the femoris biceps in his hamstring during the victory over Atleti. As per Marca, it is not believed to be serious, although he is expected to be unavailable for matches against CD Gevora (Copa del Rey) and Athletic Club (La Liga).

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Aitor Ruibal sufre una lesión miotendinosa de bajo grado en el bíceps femoral de la pierna derecha 😞🆙 ¡Mucho ánimo, Aitor! 💚 ➡️ https://t.co/AYGHMff0jP pic.twitter.com/7gOhg5ksEd — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 29, 2024

Ruibal has been a valuable player for Betis in recent weeks, having been utilised on the right wing and also as a striker. However, it is likely that he will not be able to make his return to action until the Conference League fixture against NK Celje next Thursday.