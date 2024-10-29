Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho panned for Ballon d’Or behaviour

Manchester United and Argentina star Alejandro Garnacho has been called out by Argentinian journalist Emiliano Raggi for his behaviour at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The tricky winger refused to speak Spanish.

Garnacho was one of the nominees for the Kopa award, given to the best young players, and won by Lamine Yamal on Monday night. Garnacho came sixth in the award, behind Paris Saint-Germain’s Joao Neves.

On the red carpet, where players tend to give interviews, Raggi explains that he was advised that Garnacho was on his way, and that Garnacho goes past twice, as he is asked ‘Ale, could we have a minute for Argentina‘. Garnacho did not look at Raggi, but turned to one of the red carpet assistants saying ‘I only do interviews in English’, which he says in Spanish.

Pasa dos veces, le digo buenamente la clásica “Ale, puede ser un minuto para Argentina?”. Ni me mira y le dice a la chica de la organización que lo acompañaba: “sólo hago entrevistas en inglés”. Lo dice en español. [sigue HILO] — Emiliano Raggi (@emilianoraggi) October 29, 2024

The 20-year-old then proceeded to give an interview to a Spanish TV channel in English, and Raggi tried again for Spanish, but was told no again. The journalist then goes on to explain that he found Garnacho’s behaviour absurd, given he plays for the Argentina national team and speaks Spanish as a first language, and did not give him an explanation nor the courtesy of paying him any attention.

Garnacho has been criticised in Spain beforehand, with the former Atletico Madrid starlet previously getting into it with Pedri during a clash between Barcelona and United in the Europa League. La Roja also tried to recruit him for their national cause, but Garnacho elected to represent the country of his parentage in Argentina.