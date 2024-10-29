Manchester City Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez – “I’m happy to give this to Spain”

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez dedicated his 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy to Spain, after beating out Real Madrid Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to the award on Monday night. The 28-year-old is the first non-forward to win the award since Luka Modric in 2018, and just the second since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

Vinicius was the hot favourite for the award, but the number of Real Madrid players at the heart of their success split the vote, allowing Rodri’s fantastic season with City and his Euro 2024 run to be rewarded individually. After the award, he explained that he wanted to give this award back to Spain.

“I am very happy for the people who have supported me and trusted me. Above all, for giving this to Spain, for what it means… Now, I’m still not quite conscious [of what I’ve done], I will be in a few days. Today is not a victory for me, it’s for Spanish football.” Rodri told Cadena SER.

"The 2026 World Cup? Of course it is the next objective, although first we are going for the Nations League and then we will see." Rodri Hernandez to Cadena SER. #mcfc #LaRoja #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FOLcEyUrLO — Football España (@footballespana_) October 29, 2024

Rodri is the first Spanish men’s player to win the award since Luis Suarez Miramontes won it in 1960, an incredible 64 years ago. Meanwhile in the women’s game, Barcelona and La Roja are on a four-year run, after Aitana Bonmati mimicked Alexia Putellas by retaining the award.

Spain’s golden era was unfortunate to coincide with Lionel Messi’s rise to the top, but La Roja have their sights on another World Cup campaign – they will be seeking to emulate the 2008-2012 side.

“The 2026 World Cup? Of course it is the next objective, although first we are going for the Nations League and then we will see.”