Lamine Yamal responds to racism at from Real Madrid fans and makes Ballon d’Or statement

Barcelona had a successful trip to the Ballon d’Or gala on Monday night in Paris, with the likes of Dani Olmo nominated for the men’s award, while they dominated the podium in the women’s award, with Salma Paralluelo in third, Caroline Graham Hansen second, Aitana Bonmati collecting the top prize. The Kopa trophy, for the best young player, saw Pau Cubarsi finish fifth, and Lamine Yamal become the youngest ever winner of the award.

He was not satisfied with just that, fresh off the back of his first Clasico goal.

“I’m very happy for Rodri, an incredible player and an incredible person. For the best player in the world to put pressure on you and tell you that you are going to win it is very good. I am young and it would be a dream to win the Ballon d’Or, I hope it is soon,” Lamine Yamal told MD at the gala.

Vitor Roque and Álex Valle are playing at a high level at Real Betis and Celtic, while the physical problems of Clément Lenglet and Oriol Romeu have prevented them from having continuity and prominence at Atlético Madrid and Girona. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2024

Lamine Yamal was also the victim of racial abuse on Saturday night, with Real Madrid fans targeting him, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde. The 17-year-old paid it little attention.

“The one who was on the pitch is me, the one who celebrated the goal is me, and the fact that fans off it say four stupid things to you doesn’t have to matter… on the contrary, when they tell you that, it means you’re doing very well.”

Real Madrid and La Liga have publicly condemned the racial abuse, and the latter have submitted official complaints to the Spanish Federation. Already at least two fans have been identified as culprits of the abuse, and sanctions are expected to follow. Vinicius Junior, who has been the face of the anti-racism campaign in Spanish football, also leapt to his defence.