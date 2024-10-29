Judge willing to include 5 more Real Madrid youngsters in child pornography case

A judge is reportedly willing to include more Real Madrid players in the child pornography case that is hanging over the academy currently. So far five players have been accused of sharing child pornography, three of which are no longer part of the club.

The incident occurred in the summer of 2023, when three Real Madrid youth players in the Canary Islands engaged in sexual relations with two females, one of which was not legally an adult. The relations were recorded and then distributed by the five members that were there without the consent of the females, and as one of them was underage, the players are accused of child pornography.

According to El Confidencial (via Sport), the five involved in the original incident shared the video with various group chats, reaching a total of 37 others in the group chats. The investigating judge has now given the green light for those others to give statements as witnesses or suspects in the distribution of child pornography case, five of which are or were Real Madrid players at the time. Three of the original five accused are no longer at the club.

The players allegedly involved showed little remorse for the incident, with a series of grim comments on the matter. So far the case has not been brought to court, but the five involved have been formally accused, and once the investigation concludes, then the players will likely be forced to defend themselves in court. Real Madrid have not publicly commented on the matter.