“He can’t go” – Garcia Pimienta begs Sevilla to offer new contract to in-form defender

Sevilla’s squad has changed drastically in the last couple of seasons, although two players that have stuck around are right-back options Jose Angel Carmona and Juanlu Sanchez – although the latter has been playing more in midfield this season because of the former’s impressive form.

Jesus Navas’ impending retirements means that both Carmona and Juanlu will increase in prominence over the coming months. However, their cases are complicated, as their contracts are set to expire in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Sevilla head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta is determined to have both players tied down to new contracts, and this is especially the case for Carmona, whom he spoke on this week (via Relevo).

“He can’t go. It’s pure and simple Sevilla fans. He has to fight for his own and I hope and wish that he stays with us.”

In Carmona’s case, he is desperate to renew before his contract expires at the end of this season. However, Sevilla have put the situation on ice for now, which could make things complicated.