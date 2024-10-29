Good news continues for Las Palmas as two players return for Copa del Rey tie

Las Palmas had a treacherous start to the 2024-25 season, as they failed to win any of their opening nine La Liga matches. That led to Luis Carrion losing his job, and things have looked up since then – they’ve won back-to-back games under new manager Diego Martinez, who will aim to make it three in a row in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Las Palmas take on CD Ontinena, and they will do so with two important players being back in contention. As per Marca, Mika Marmol and Sandro Ramirez are back in training, and both will be including the matchday squad for the fixture later this week.

Marmol has been a big miss in defence, while Sandro’s absence has also been felt. Both players are expected to get minutes against Ontinena, which will place them in contention to start when Las Palmas travel to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.