Girona injury crisis eases slightly as key players set for return in Copa del Rey

Girona’s start to the season has been challenging, to say the least. After back-to-back defeats in La Liga, Michel Sanchez’s side sit a lowly 13th in the standings, while they have also only managed one win in their opening three league phase matches in the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Girona will make the trip to face CD Extremadura in what they hope will be their first Copa del Rey fixture of many this season. However, Michel will be unable to rest many players because of a significantly long injury list, which was added to over the weekend when Alejandro Frances was struck down.

Despite this, Michel has received some good news. Bryan Gil has been out since the international break earlier this month, although he is fit enough to be named in the squad to face Extremadura.

It’s only a 20-man squad that Girona have named, although they should have more than enough quality to secure safe passage to the next round of the Copa del Rey.