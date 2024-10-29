Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and the reactions to Vinicius Junior missing out on Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid threw an international tantrum on Monday, deciding not to attend the Ballon d’Or gala on Monday evening after finding out on Sunday that Vinicius Junior would not be picking up the main award. That is despite Carlo Ancelotti being named manager of the year, and the club itself winning club of the year.

While Vinicius was the favourite for the award, he missed out narrowly to Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, and the Brazilian put out the word that he would be back 10 times over if he had to. His frustration was shared by a number of people connected to the club.

Ancelotti thanked him in particular during his acceptance message of his award, while Eduardo Camavinga was another hint that Real Madrid feel there is a conspiracy against them. “No to football politics,” Camavinga wrote on Twitter/X. “My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro.” On Instagram, he also backed his friend, saying “You don’t need that. Best player in the world,” as noted by Relevo.

FOOTBALL POLITICS ❌ My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3yAH1Sl0p — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) October 28, 2024

Karim Benzema posted a picture of himself with Vinicius too, while Eder Militao said “You are the best, and nobody can take that away from you. You are the best.” Another teammate, Aurelien Tchouameni, said “Nobody will take away what you have achieved brother. EVERYONE knows it. They aren’t ready for what you’re going to deliver. Love.”

Meanwhile former teammate Toni Kroos also waded into the debate, saying ‘The Best’, which Vinicius responded to with an “I love you, Antonio,” on his Instagram. The German seemed even less impressed with his own ranking, having finished ninth.