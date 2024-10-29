Cruzeiro keen on January move for Getafe defender

Omar Alderete is one of Getafe’s indispensable starters, with head coach Jose Bordalas fully trusting the Paraguayan defender. However, it appears there could be chances that he is sold during the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to reports in Brazil (via Diario AS), Cruzeiro are interested in a move to sign Alderete in January, ahead of their 2025 season kicking off. However, information from Madrid has stated that Getafe are not aware of another targeting their player.

Alderete had been linked with Atletico Madrid during the summer, before that option was ruled out. Getafe had no plans whatsoever to sell, and given the fact that the 27-year-old has a contract until 2028, there is no pressure to cash in.

It remains to be seen whether Getafe are tempted to sell Alderete in 2025. However, given the circumstances surrounding this situation, it would be a very big surprise if that were to be the case.