Copa del Rey round-up: Villarreal score six, Rayo Vallecano hit five and Alaves sneak into next round

It’s the stage of the season where the La Liga clubs start to enter into the Copa del Rey. On Tuesday, four side from Spanish football’s top division were in action: Villarreal travelled to face Poblense, Rayo Vallecano took on CD Villamuriel, Alaves faced Compostela, while Real Valladolid came up against Astur CF.

Poblense 1-6 Villarreal

High-flying Villarreal’s excellent start to the season has continued in emphatic fashion. The returning Ayoze Perez was the star man for Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side, as he netted a first half hat-trick – Ramon Terrats, Pau Cabanes and Pape Gueye also scored, with Aitor Pons firing home a consolation for the hosts.

CD Villamuriel 0-5 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano didn’t have it easy in the opening stages of their tie, but three goals in five minutes either side of half time helped them on their way to a high-scoring win. Raul de Tomas netted twice, with Oscar Trejo, Sergio Guardiola and Etienne Eto’o Pineda also getting on the scoresheet.

Compostela 0-1 Alaves

Alaves didn’t have everything their own way in their tie, with Kike Vidal’s 12th-minute own goal proving to be the difference between the teams. It was low-scoring, but it was enough for Luis Garcia Plaza’s side.

Astur CF 1-4 Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid are also in the hat for the next round of the Copa del Rey after a somewhat comfortable victory. They were 2-0 up at half time after goals from Juanmi Latasa and Santi Ramos (OG), and although Robi netted for the hosts, Kike Perez and Victor Meseguer would make the result safe.