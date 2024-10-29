Celta Vigo rest six key players for Copa del Rey tie

On Wednesday, Celta Vigo will have their Copa del Rey fixture of the 2024-25 season. Claudio Giraldez’s side, who have lost their last two matches (vs Real Madrid and Leganes) will travel to face CD San Pedro – although they will do so without several of their most important first team players.

Giraldez named his matchday squad on Tuesday, and the big omissions are Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias. Furthermore, there is also no place for Fran Beltran, Hugo Alvarez, Carl Starfelt and Williot Swedberg,

With Aspas and Iglesias not being included, it points towards Tasos Douvikas earning a rare start for Celta.

It’s clear that Celta need a victory in this one, and not only to ensure their progression to the next round of the Copa del Rey. The Galicians have stagnated in recent weeks after a strong start to the season, and things need to get back on track ahead of the weekend, when they face Getafe in La Liga.