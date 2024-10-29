Barcelona squad pleased with Rodri’s Ballon d’Or success, Vinicius Junior snub deemed to be “karma”

VIGO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Balaidos on October 19, 2024 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Rodri Hernandez’s 2024 Ballon d’Or success has caused controversy, with many believing that Vinicius Junior was the rightful winner. Real Madrid also believed this, which is why they opted against travelling for the awards ceremony once they found one that their man was not the victor.

Pedri has been named as the best La Liga U23 player of month October. Congratulations! @LaLiga ⭐️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2024

Despite this, many believe that Rodri was the rightful winner, and Sport say that Barcelona’s squad also feel this way. They are said to be very pleased at the Manchester City man’s success, with several members of Hansi Flick’s squad being Spanish international teammates with him. Furthermore, the squad is also of the belief that Vinicius’ snub was “karma”.

Barcelona had a successful Ballon d’Or ceremony, as they won three awards: Aitana Bonmati retained the women’s award, Lamine Yamal took home the Kopa Trophy while Barcelona Femeni were the women’s Club of the Year. Vinicius’ snub was the icing on the cake, in their eyes.