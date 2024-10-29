Barcelona manager Hansi Flick keeping tabs on latest generation of La Masia talents

Since taking over the head coach position from Xavi Hernandez in the summer, Hansi Flick has revolutionised Barcelona. Last weekend’s 4-0 El Clasico victory against Real Madrid means that the Catalans are six points clear at the top of La Liga, and they have managed to establish this gap with only one first team summer signing (Dani Olmo).

Barcelona couldn’t afford any more additions because of their financial woes, and this led to Flick promoting several players from the youth categories. Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Gerard Martin and Sergi Dominguez were among those to make the step up, and there’s no doubt that the German manager has more on this radar – he was monitoring them at the weekend, as he took in Barca Atletic’s fixture against Barakaldo less than 24 hours after the Clasico victory, as per 3cat.

🤩 Mireu qui ha vingut avui al Johan Cruyff! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dUYN9OteIE — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) October 27, 2024

It’s clear that Flick is determined to give youth players their chance, and Barcelona have benefitted from this so far this season.