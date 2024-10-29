Barcelona injury update: cautious approach continues to be taken with key defender

Barcelona are in a very good moment. They are top of La Liga by six points, and have also won their last two fixtures in the league phase of the Champions League. To make things even better, they have also seen several key players return from injury in recent weeks, although they are still waiting on others to return.

Pedri has been named as the best La Liga U23 player of month October. Congratulations! @LaLiga ⭐️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2024

Sport have provided an update on the state-of-play with Barcelona’s injuries. In the case of Andreas Christensen, the club will continue to be patient with him. The Danish defender has not played since August after undergoing surgery on a niggling problem with his Achilles tendon, and he will not return until he is deemed to be 100% fit.

Ferran Torres is another that Barcelona are waiting on. He was injured against Alaves at the start of October, and although it was initially though that he’d be out for at least two months, the club is hoping that he will be able to return slightly ahead of schedule.