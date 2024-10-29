Barcelona and Spain icon picks up Socrates award at Ballon d’Or gala for best humanitarian work

Spain had a successful night at the Ballon d’Or gala, dominating both the men’s and women’s awards, as well as the team awards. World Cup-winner Jenni Hermoso also became the first woman to be given the Socrates Award, handed out to the footballer who has done the best humanitarian work during the year.

Hermoso raised her voice against former RFEF President Luis Rubiales last year after he kissed her without her consent during Spain’s World Cup celebrations. The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona forward, who left last summer in order to join Tigres in Mexico, resisted pressure for the Federation and Rubiales in order to raise awareness of his misogynist behaviour and the unequal treatment that the women’s team received. “I won’t stop raising my voice and fighting,” Hermoso told the crowd in Paris.

“We have, as players, a lot of responsibility on and off of the pitch. I want to thank my teammates, who have improved a lot regarding the equality, but we have a lot of work to do.” There is no one more deserving of the 2024 Sócrates Award than Jenni Hermoso 👏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/puSm66kndx — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) October 28, 2024

“This award is not just mine, it belongs to all my teammates. We work for women’s football and the new generations. Today I woke up with the words that a girl told me who told me that she wanted to be like me. That girl deserves that football is free, without gender violence. As footballers we are in a unique position. I ask you not to stop inspiring on and off the field. That is the dream that this girl and everyone deserves.”

The 34-year-old faced significant backlash, and a court case against Rubiales and several other former members of the Federation is ongoing, with the former accused of sexual assault and coercion. Last year also saw Spanish football involved, with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid for his work in leading the battle against racism.