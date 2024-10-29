Atletico Madrid considering January transfer move for midfielder – two La Liga candidates in mind

Atletico Madrid have been struggling in a big way in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last eight games. Their defeat to Real Betis was also the first of the Liga season, compounding losses to Benfica and Lille in the Champions League. Doubts about the direction of Diego Simeone’s side are already in the air.

Despite spending €185m in the summer, including major recruits Alexander Sorloth, Robin Le Normand, Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez, Atletico have looked lost in recent weeks. As per MD, they are already considering dipping into the January transfer market to address the defensive midfield position.

It’s an area of the pitch they have considering strengthening over the last two summers, after missing out on Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Ederson and Guido Rodriguez. The Catalan daily explain that Atletico have two Liga options in mind, one of which is RCD Mallorca’s Samu Costa. They would be required to pay his €20m release clause to sign him in January, while Getafe would not make it easy to bring in Luis Milla either, but he would be considered cheaper. The other alternative would be to look abroad at potential options.

Atletico enquired late on about AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer, but decided not to make a move upon hearing the terms of the deal. The Rossoneri midfielder has now been ruled out until at least January. Last season Atletico signed Arthur Vermeeren for €18m in the same position, but he did not fit in to Simeone’s plans.