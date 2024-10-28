VIDEO: Cameras identify two culprits in racist abuse of Lamine Yamal during El Clasico

It was an thrilling encounter on Saturday night between Real Madrid and Barcelona, albeit with a difficult last half hour for Madridistas, with some brilliant football on show. However El Clasico was soured somewhat by racial abuse towards Lamine Yamal, as well as Alejandro Balde, Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

The most obvious flashpoint was when Lamine Yamal celebrated his goal and Barcelona’s third in front of the corner at the Bernabeu, where shouts of ‘f***ing moor’, ‘black s***’, ‘m*****’ and ‘go sell tissues at the traffic lights’. Now Movistar+ have published footage of two of the culprits, where they can clearly be seen abusing the 17-year-old.

❗️LALIGA se persona ante la Policía Nacional para identificar a los individuos de la grada del Bernabéu que profirieron insultos racistas en El Clásico.#DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/duTi3QOV5K — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 27, 2024

Real Madrid, La Liga and even Vinicius Junior have all condemned the incident strongly, and are working with police to identify all of those who committed such vile acts. Previously, a Mallorca fan saw a 12-month sentence given to them for carrying a racist banner targeting Vinicius, and you would expect similar to follow for these people.