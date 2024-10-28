Three reasons why Zinedine Zidane will not return to Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is under increasing pressure, after their underwhelming start to the season was compounded by a 4-0 dismantling at the hands of Barcelona. Some early talk about his future was heard after the defeat, and the name of Zinedine Zidane was even brought up in relation to a potential third spell at the club as manager.

According to Cadena Cope, there are several reasons that Zidane is unlikely to be sat in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout. First and foremost, while Real Madrid will be expecting a reaction from Ancelotti’s side, there are no plans to dismiss the Italian in midseason.

Secondly, Zidane himself is not thinking about a return. Many expected him to already be there now, but even after Didier Deschamps extended his contract until the 2026 World Cup, Zidane still has his heart set on the French national team job whenever it becomes available.

Thirdly, the terms on which Zidane left Los Blancos were not ideal. His exit came as a surprise to the club, and his public letter affirming that he was leaving because he did not feel they were giving him the tools he needed did not go down well at the Bernabeu. While relations with President Florentino Perez have probably calmed, it would require a major repair job in a short space of time.

Although Perez has been known to sack managers in the middle of the season, as Julen Lopetegui, Rafael Benitez, and Sporting Director Santiago Solari can attest to, it would be a major surprise if he were to do so again this season. There are no obvious candidates to take over for a start, and rumoured eventual Ancelotti replacement Xabi Alonso is unlikely to leave Bayer Leverkusen midseason.