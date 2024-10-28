Real Madrid to skip Ballon d’Or ceremony due to Vinicius Junior missing out

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior looked all set to pick up the Ballon d’Or award this evening, after multiple reports claimed the Brazilian would be the winner this year. However it appears the journalists selected by France Football did not read the script.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will not travel to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in France, due to the fact they know Vinicius will not win the award. None of President Florentino Perez or fellow nominees Carlo Ancelotti and Jude Bellingham will be there, after finding out that they will not be lifting the main prize.

Meanwhile Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City has emerged as the fresh favourite for the award. Vinicius will be the runner-up, and Jude Bellingham will come third in the vote, as per La Sexta, leaving Los Blancos empty-handed.

This comes as a major shock, given that most, including Real Madrid, had taken it as a given that Vinicius would win. Relevo explain that with even Ancelotti publicly stating that he would be given the award, the confidence at the European champions led others to believe that would be the case.

The Ballon d’Or is decided by 100 specialised journalists from countries in the top 100 in the FIFA rankings based on: individual performances, team performances and achievements, and class and fair play. Vinicius was decisive in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga double, while Rodri was a key part in City’s Premier League victory and Spain’s Euro 2024 win.