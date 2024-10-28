Real Madrid defender gets positive fitness update after scan on injury

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted that both Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez finished the Clasico with knocks on Saturday night, potentially adding injury to insult following their 4-0 defeat to rivals Barcelona. It looks like in the case of the German at least, Los Blancos have escaped any serious damage.

According to Diario AS, after a scan on Monday, Rudiger has been diagnosed with a muscle overload. He is not expected to miss much game time, although he is a doubt for their clash this weekend with Valencia at Mestalla. His progress during the week will dictate whether he features, although the Madrid-based outlet explain that he will not be risked if there are any doubts.

The veteran defender has been an ever-present for Ancelotti since Eder Militao’s injury last season. The Italian will not want to be without him for even a game though, as it requires using one of Jesus Vallejo or Aurelien Tchouameni at the back, neither of which are ideal solutions. Their fourth central defender, David Alaba, remains some way off a return. There is yet to be an update on the fitness of Vazquez.

Image via David Ramos / Getty Images