More racist insults for Barcelona players discovered at Bernabeu as La Liga submit complaint

The only thing that might have mired Barcelona’s night somewhat after a 4-0 victory against Real Madrid on Saturday was the racist abuse that was suffered by their players. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde were all targeted by Real Madrid fans during and before the game.

La Liga have officially submitted a complaint to the Competition Committee about the incidents, as they seek sanctions for the individuals responsible, listing the incidents and including the information available. Los Blancos have also provided footage from their own CCTV, which has identified more insults that were proffered while Barcelona warmed up.

Meanwhile Relevo say that Atletico Madrid owner Miguel Angel Gil Marin and CEO Oscar Mayo attended a meeting today with the Anti-Violence Committee, who recommend sanctions to the public prosecutor and Ministry for Sport. They were keen to assure the police that they would be expelling all of the members identified who had been involved in the incident with Thibaut Courtois last month. They had identified 20 fans, who will be sanctioned accordingly, and now have added a 21st with extra materials made available.

The issue of fan violence, be it verbal or physical, is on the rise in Spain, and despite the authorities upping the ante in terms of punishments and visibility, they are yet to break through to the stadiums. After years of relative impunity though, change will no doubt take time and perhaps even harsher measures.

