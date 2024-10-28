Manchester United hint? Photo of Xavi with son sends speculation into overdrive after Erik ten Hag sacking

Manchester United have parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag as of Monday lunchtime, and it is no surprise given their form that speculative shortlists have been drawn up to replace him. Former Barcelona legend and coach Xavi Hernandez continues to appear on them.

Talk that the Catalan manager could take over at Old Trafford has persisted over recent months, and on Sunday, his wife Nuria Cunillera posted a picture of Xavi with his children playing. His son, Dan, appears in none other than a Manchester United shirt.

Erik ten Hag is sacked… Xavi's son is in what football shirt now? pic.twitter.com/o8QK6OyLRU — Football España (@footballespana_) October 28, 2024

It has been reported in recent weeks that United have been in contact with Xavi on multiple occasions to see if he would be interested in replacing the Dutchman. United fans may want to take any thought of Xavi taking over with a pinch of salt though, as the latest report from Barcelona is that he remains set on taking a year-long sabbatical from coaching after his time in charge of Barcelona.