Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez beats out Vinicius Junior to become fourth Spanish Ballon d’Or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez has beaten out competition from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, with the Brazilian the hot favourite until Monday afternoon.

Rodri was key in Manchester City’s Premier League win, and Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, and narrowly pipped Vinicius to the award by 16 points. Jude Bellingham came third in the award, which also saw Dani Carvajal nominated. Fede Valverde finished 17th, Kylian Mbappe ranked sixth, and Carvajal made fourth spot. Elsewhere in La Liga, Athletic Club saw Nico Williams come in 15th spot, while Spain teammate Dani Olmo made 13th position.

The award has caused plenty of controversy at Real Madrid, who believe Vinicius was unfairly snubbed. Los Blancos decided not to travel to the award, with the Brazilian forced to cancel a large party he had scheduled for after the event, and the club reportedly feel that UEFA have disrespected them.

Rodri becomes the first Manchester City player, the seventh Premier League winner, and the fourth Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or, after Luis Suarez Miramontes, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who retained the women’s award this year. He is the first male Spanish winner since Suarez, who won the award in 1960, 64 years prior.