Lamine Yamal beats Real Madrid star to Kopa award to make it three years out of four for Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to win the Kopa trophy awarded to the best young player on Monday evening, collecting the award at the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris. Lamine Yamal turned 17 in mid-August.

The teenage sensation, fresh off the back of his first goal in El Clasico, finished first in the award which featured a top five including three La Liga players.

The youngest ever winner of the Kopa trophy.pic.twitter.com/BIBqwTBd1u — Football España (@footballespana_) October 28, 2024

Teammate and fellow La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi came fifth in the award, while Real Madrid’s Arda Guler was on the podium as the runner-up. Cubarsi and Guler were split by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United, and Savinho, formerly of Girona and now at Manchester City.

Here is the 2024 Kopa Trophy full ranking! 1️⃣ Yamal Lamine

2️⃣ Güler Arda

3️⃣ Mainoo Kobbie

4️⃣ Savinho

5️⃣ Cubarsí Pau#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/DF74Pem57m — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024

It makes it three out of the last four years that a Barcelona player has won the award, with the only player to split them another Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham. Gavi and Pedri were the previous winners.