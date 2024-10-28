General Director of Real Madrid to testify in Santiago Bernabeu case

Real Madrid General Director Jose Angel Sanchez will give his testimony on Tuesday, as a syndicate of residents from around the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu area bring a legal case against Real Madrid Estadio for a potential crime against the environment.

The Bernabeu stadium is managed by a company called Real Madrid Estadio with just one administrator, which is Angel Sanchez, who is simultaneously the CEO of that company as well as General Director of Los Blancos. Real Madrid Estadio are also owned by the football club.

As per a press release circulated by the APVB (Association of Neighbours Harmed by the Bernabeu), Angel Sanchez will tomorrow give his testimony in a Madrid court. Real Madrid Estadio are accused of crimes against the environment for the noise pollution caused by concerts held in the stadium this year, since the stadium was renovated.

“We have always lived in harmony with the football stadium, which forms part of the idiosyncracy of the neighbourhood, and where the vast majority of the neighbours are members or fans of the club. The problem comes when, unilaterally, the balance of civil coexistence is broken and the lives of the neighbours become unbearable.”

Real Madrid have cancelled all of their concerts remaining in 2024, and have agreed with the Madrid Council to implement measures to reduce the noise levels when they return. It’s an important matter for the club, who factored in the concerts as part of their income strategy when planning the renovations.