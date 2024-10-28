Barcelona Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s words for Barcelona assistant Marcus Sorg after celebration revealed

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with his opponents after Barcelona scored and the bench celebrated on Saturday during El Clasico. Ancelotti could be seen recriminating his counterpart Hansi Flick, who apologised for the behaviour of his staff.

After the match Ancelotti explained that ‘one of Barcelona’s assistants was not a gentleman in the celebrations’, but that ‘Flick agreed with me’. The Blaugrana manager admitted perhaps there was something that ‘was not OK’, but ended the matter there.

Now footage has emerged of Ancelotti’s frustrations during the game, courtesy of DAZN. It appears to be assistant manager Marcus Sorg who wronged the Real Madrid bench, who is seen apologising already after his celebrations.

Ancelotti then approaches Flick, and tells him that ‘You have to be respectful’, which Flick agrees with.

After the final whistle, Ancelotti is yet to let it go, and is seen wagging a finger at Flick and then Sorg again, who approaches him. The Real Madrid coach then says on various occasions that ‘You have to be humble’ to Sorg, who appears to be apologising again.

Obviously both reactions are understandable, with Sorg in a moment of euphoria perhaps overstepping the mark, and then apologising. Ancelotti, under pressure, and in the face of a big defeat, was clearly tense given the circumstances.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Carlo Ancelotti El Clasico Hansi Flick Marcus Sorg Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News