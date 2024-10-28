Barcelona will not submit complaint about racial abuse for players in El Clasico

Barcelona will not submit an official complaint following the racial abuse directed towards Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde during El Clasico. The players suffered vile abuse from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd, with two culprits already identified by cameras.

The Blaugrana do not feel the need to submit a complaint, as they understand the one submitted by La Liga is sufficient, and while they want to protect Lamine Yamal in particular, as a child, they do not want to keep the issue in the news.

La Liga have submitted a complaint that could see sanctions handed out in three instances: admistrative, legal and to the Competition Committee, all three of which could impose sanctions. Cadena SER say the league will also use lip-readers to identify the words of some Real Madrid fans in the crowd.

Lionel Messi replying to Barcelona's Instagram post: "What a beautiful win!! 👏👏 " pic.twitter.com/9w6TygFpuh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 27, 2024

According to MD, there will be no stadium closure for the Bernabeu as a result of the racial abuse though, as the incidents did not cause a stoppage of the game. Real Madrid will not face punishment as the insults did not feature in the referee’s match report, and thus sanctions will likely be limited to individuals.

Los Blancos and Vinicius Junior have already condemned the incidents, and the most recent judicial punishment saw a 12-month prison sentence handed out for a racist banner directed at the Brazilian.