Athletic Club rue golden opportunity after failing to shift immovable Mallorca

RCD Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club

Athletic Club will feel irritated by the lack of opportunities they created against RCD Mallorca on Monday night, as the islanders delighted the Son Moix crowd with their work ethic and rigorous defending.

Los Bermellones started off well, with Vedat Muriqi unable to capitalise on their best chance of the match, forcing a great save from Julen Agirrezabala from point blank range. The game took a major twist just 23 minutes in though, with Samu Costa picking up two bookings. That set the tone for the match, with Athletic then controlling the majority of the ball.

The Basque side thought they had taken the lead just before the half, with Inaki Williams crossing and Nico Williams heading in from Dominik Greif’s deflection. That was ruled out though as the ball had crossed the goal-line before the elder Williams got to it. He would then have his own goal ruled out for an offside too.

The point of frustration for Valverde was that his side could not stretch Mallorca nor create much with a man more until the final 15 minutes of the game. Their best move saw Nico Williams hit the bar with a lovely curling effort, and Alex Berenguer’s follow-up flashed wide. A late shot from Ander Herrera also flew past the post as the final whistle approached.

Mallorca celebrated the point by the end, with Ernesto Valverde cutting a thoroughly irritated figure. Jagoba Arrasate’s side remain level on points with Athletic, lying seventh on goal difference, while Los Leones are in fifth spot, separated by Real Betis. They could have gone level with Atletico Madrid in fourth had they found the net, but are still within three of Villarreal in third.