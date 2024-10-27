“We have to be quiet and work harder” – Koke Resurreccion urges Atletico Madrid to close gap to Barcelona

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season, and Sunday’s defeat to Real Betis means that it is back-to-back defeats for Diego Simeone’s side. The pressure is certainly building on Los Colchoneros.

❌ 1-0 Betis

🟰 Real Sociedad

❌ 4-0 Benfica

✅ 0-1 Celta

🟰 1-1 Rayo

✅ 0-1 Athletic

🟰 2-2 Villarreal

✅ 0-2 Real Sociedad

✅ 0-3 Getafe

✅ 0-1 Mallorca

❌ 2-0 Alaves

❌ 4-2 Dortmund

✅ 1-2 Villarreal

❌ 2-0 Cádiz

❌ 3-0 Athletic

🟰 2-2 Almería

❌ 1-0 Inter

❌ 1-0 Sevilla

Because of the results of MD11, Atleti are already 10 points adrift of Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Club captain Koke Resurreccion does not believe that this deficit is insurmountable, but he also recognises that form need to pick up quickly, as per Diario AS.

“We have to continue. Barcelona are 10 points ahead of us, there’s a lot of matches left and we have to be quiet, work harder in training and compete. The path is work and we are going to keep trying.”

Koke also dismissed Simeone’s claims that the defeat to Betis was solely on the Atletico Madrid manager.

“Beyond the system we play, it’s the personality of the player who tries to do what’s best for the team. It’s us on the pitch who have to give more.”