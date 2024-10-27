WATCH: Barcelona star celebrates El Clasico rout with dressing room cigarette

Barcelona were left in a state of euphoria after four second half goals at the Santiago Bernabeu led them to a sensational 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first El Clasico meeting of the season. It was a moment to celebrate, although some players’ methods were drastically different to others.

Wojciech Szczesny’s was one that he is known for, although it is still incomprehensible to others – especially athletes. As Barcelona celebrated their win in the away dressing room at the Bernabeu, the Polish goalkeeper was spotted smoking a cigarette.

Video: Szczęsny smoking in the dressing room after the win. pic.twitter.com/jJaBx8nlIq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 27, 2024

Szczesny is well-known as being a smoker, and it appears that the joyous occasion led to him feeling the urge to celebrate in his own way.

Szczesny played no part against Real Madrid, as Inaki Pena remains as first-choice ‘keeper for Barcelona in the eyes of head coach Hansi Flick. Despite not featuring, there was still plenty of reasons for him to be cheerful on Saturday.