WATCH: 2025 Liverpool arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili pulls off outrageous double save for Valencia

In the last couple of years, Giorgi Mamardashvili has proven himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. Liverpool have recognised this, which is why they moved to secure a deal with Valencia during the summer.

The 24-year-old has remained with Los Che for this season, with his move to Anfield not going through until next summer. His campaign hasn’t been easy up until now as Ruben Baraja’s side have struggled, although he came up clutch during Sunday’s match against Getafe.

Valencia had been on course to secure a second victory of the season, until Mauro Arambarri scored a late penalty. Getafe would have completed a comeback win had it not been for Mamardashvili, who made an outrageous double save in the dying stages of stoppage time at the Coliseum.

OUTRAGEOUS double save 🤯 Giorgi Mamardashvili with some of the best goalkeeping you'll ever see 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/T0AkwuktKj — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 27, 2024

Don Giorgi Mamardashvili. Qué absoluta barbaridad pic.twitter.com/dlrJYaPJzL — Pulpo (@pulpista) October 27, 2024

There is no doubt that Valencia will miss Mamardashvili when he departs next summer. Stole Dimitrievski is projected to be his replacement, and the Macedonian stopper will have big gloves to fill.