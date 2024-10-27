Vinicius Junior claps back at Gavi with Ballon d’Or reminder

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior had a cheeky post El Clasico message for Barcelona.

Los Blancos suffered a humbling night in the Spanish capital as Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Four second half goals did the damage on the night as La Blaugrana stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Despite the huge pressure on the game, there was a lack of controversy, aside from Carlo Ancelotti angered by the Barcelona bench.

However, eagle eyed fans spotted a moment between rivals Gavi and Vinicius Jr, as they renewed acquaintances late on.

Gavi was seen flashing a four fingered gesture at the Brazilian to remind him of the scoreline but Real Madrid’s talisman had a simple response to the jibe.

“Yes, yes, but on Monday I’m going for the Ballon d’Or”, as per reports from El Chiringuito.

Vinicius Jr is the red hot favourite to clinch his first Ballon d’Or title in Paris tomorrow night on the back of leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season.