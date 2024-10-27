Three more Barcelona players revealed to have suffered racist abuse during El Clasico

Barcelona secured a sensational El Clasico victory on Saturday night, although the match itself has been overshadowed by more shameful cases of racist abuse. Lamine Yamal is reported to have been subjected to it at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he wasn’t the only one.

As per Relevo, it has been alleged that Raphinha, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati were also targeted by racist abuse. La Liga will report to the matter to the Hate Section of the Information Brigade of the National Police, while Real Madrid have also announced that they have opened an investigation as they seek to punish those responsible.

It is another terrible episode for Spanish football, as the issue of racism continues to remain. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this continual problem, which once again has stained La Liga. For now, the matter is now in the hands of the relevant authorities.