“They lacked…” – RMTV lay into Real Madrid star duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are dealing with the fallout from Saturday’s devastating 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti may not be under pressure because of the result, but he and his players are in the crosshairs of many.

As per Sport, Real Madrid TV were one of those to lay into the reigning La Liga champions, and they gave a scathing assessment of the performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid should be satisfied with what happened in the first half, but they are rightly angry with the performance of their team,” began ‘The analysis’. “Two very different parts. Nothing can be objected. Lewandowski scored the two that Barcelona had and, from there, it was a lottery. The difference was in the finishing.

“In addition, Real Madrid did not have the coldness to back down at the time. They were better in the first and Barcelona in the second. In the first, they could have gone 3-0, but they didn’t kill the game. They had very clear chances and they didn’t score any and Barcelona scored almost all of them. The victory was unappealable. It’s a punishment for Real Madrid. The stick is very big. It’s a very tough defeat. The second half is horrible, we played what Barcelona wanted. There was zero aggressiveness and attitude.”

RMTV also addressed the poor performances of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, who both stood out for criticism among Real Madrid’s squad – specifically, their inability to stay onside was questioned.

“They lacked some concentration to avoid being offside for that second in advance.”