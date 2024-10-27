Sevilla dealt triple injury blow during victory at Espanyol

Sevilla have picked up form in recent weeks, and that continued on Friday with a fine 2-0 victory away to Espanyol. However, head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has been dealt a triple injury blow on the back of that match.

First-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was forced off during the second half at Stage Front Stadium, and according to Marca, he is set to be out for at least the next couple of weeks with a grade 2 sprain of the medial lateral ligament of his left knee.

ℹ️ @OrjanHNyland1, Badé y Nianzou, lesionados tras la visita a Cornellá. ¡Mucho ánimo y pronta recuperación! 💪#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) October 26, 2024

Furthermore, Sevilla’s two starting centre-backs in Barcelona also picked up knocks. Loic Bade suffered a muscular injury in his calf, while Tianguy Nianzou has sustained a blow to his hamstring. At this stage, it’s unclear how serious either situation is, although both will inevitable miss the Copa del Rey clash against Las Rozas CF.

Alvaro Fernandez will be in goals for Sevilla when they host Real Sociedad next weekend, and Garcia Pimienta will hope that he can have Bade and Nianzou available for that one.