Real Madrid make Carlo Ancelotti position clear following heavy El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid’s challenging start to the 2024-25 season reached new heights on Saturday, as they were comprehensively blown away by Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Four second half goals ensured a 4-0 win for the Catalans, who are now six points clear of Los Blancos at the top of La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti has come in for fierce criticism in the last 18 hours, and with the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid already significantly, there are some that believe that he is under pressure. However, this is not the case.

According to MD, Real Madrid’s board of directors, which includes president Florentino Perez, remain in support of Ancelotti. Furthermore, they firmly believe that he is still the man to take the club forward, as well as being able to overturn the deficit to Barcelona between now and the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso’s name has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months, irrespective of the position that Ancelotti has been in. Club officials want the Bayer Leverkusen manager appointed as the Italian’s successor, and although that could end up happening sooner rather than later, it’s not imminent.