Real Madrid confident over double El Clasico injury blow

Real Madrid are now in full recovery mode following their 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

Los Blancos were overpowered by an incredible second half performance from La Blaugrana with four goals after the restart.

On a night of few positives, Carlo Ancelotti had a rallying message for his players, as they look to bounce back in the coming weeks.

However, their was an immediate post-match injury concern over defensive duo Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger, who ended the game with muscular injuries.

The pair completed the full 90 minutes in Madrid, and will undergo tests when the squad return to training in midweek, but reports from Marca are positive over no major issues.

Ancelotti cannot afford any further defensive absences with his back line short on numbers ahead of the January transfer window.

The Italian will give his players an extra rest period ahead of travelling to Valencia in La Liga action on November 2.