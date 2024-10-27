Real Madrid bemoan endurance problems during El Clasico as questions asked of fitness coach

Real Madrid have begun dissecting Saturday’s demoralising 4-0 defeat in El Clasico. Many things went wrong for the reigning La Liga champions, and although head coach Carlo Ancelotti is not under pressure, one of this coaching staff does appear to be so.

According to Relevo, questions are being asked of fitness coach Antonio Pintus. Real Madrid’s first conclusions from El Clasico have centred on the difference in endurance levels between the two teams – Barcelona ran 10km more than Los Blancos, which is an explanation for why they were so much better in the later stages of proceedings.

El Clasico is not an isolated incident for Pintus, as he has also been partially blamed for Real Madrid’s continual injury problems over the last 12-18 months.

It remains to be seen whether anything happens with Pintus in the coming weeks. He’d been a well-known figure at Real Madrid for many years, but there is now a case to say that his time may be coming to an end.