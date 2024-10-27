Liverpool resigned to Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid in 2025 – report

After Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury was confirmed a few weeks ago, Real Madrid are believed to have expedited their plans to sign a new right-back. Right now, the idea is for a signing to be made in 2025, and the favourite to join is Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and until now, he has yet to agree terms to extend his stay at Anfield. It appears that Liverpool bosses are resigned to losing the 26-year-old, with CaughtOffside reported that the Premier League giants are looking at replacements – one of whose being targeted is RB Salzbirg’s Amar Dedic.

Real Madrid intend to propose a pre-contract agreement with Alexander-Arnold in January, provided that he does not sign a new deal with Liverpool before this point. As the days go on, Los Blancos’ confidence at getting their man is surely growing.