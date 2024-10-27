Lionel Messi speaks on Barcelona’s El Clasico demolition of Real Madrid

Barcelona have been celebrating one of the best El Clasico victories in recent years. Hansi Flick’s side secured a 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, which is also a result that sees them move six points clear at the top of La Liga.

There would have been millions watching around the world, and one of those was Lionel Messi. The Barcelona legend terrorised Real Madrid on many an occasion, and he was delighted to see the current crop of players make their fixture on the iconic fixture.

On Barcelona’s post-match Instagram post, Messi left a comment in which he congratulated his former club on the stellar result.

“What a beautiful victory!!”

Messi remains very close to Barcelona, despite the tense circumstances surrounding his departure in 2021. It is somewhat inevitable that he will return to the club in some capacity once his playing career is over – for now, that looks like being a few years away at least.